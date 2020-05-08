https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-details-emerge-on-joe-bidens-alleged-sexual-assault-of-tara-reade

On Friday, new details from the alleged sexual assault by Joe Biden on his former Senate staffer Tara Reade emerged during an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly.

Reade told Kelly that Biden used graphic language when he allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to take things even further.

“He was kissing my neck area and he whispered, did I want to go somewhere else in a low voice,” Reade said. “He said some other things. I can’t remember everything he said, but he said something vulgar.”

“May I ask what?” Kelly asked.

“He said, ‘I want to f*** you,’” Reade claimed. “And he said it low and I was pushing away.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

