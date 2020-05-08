The story from New York officials is that the contract was terminated because by that point they realized they wouldn’t need nearly as many ventilators as they had expected. But the NY Times reports that the pandemic, “may have clouded a decision that placed millions of taxpayer dollars at risk.”

Just over a week ago, Buzzfeed reported that Oren-Pines got the contract after tweeting to President Trump that he could deliver ventilators:

But the Times reports that the deal was moving along before the tweet:

The tweet by Mr. Oren-Pines was reported last week in a BuzzFeed News article that suggested that the Twitter post to the president may have been connected to the New York State contract. Mr. Oren-Pines, however, had been in touch with federal officials days before he posted his sales pitch on Twitter.

There is a federal connection though. The tip to New York about Oren-Pines offer came from FEMA volunteers, a group put together by Jared Kushner. New Jersey received the same referral but thought that Oren-Pines’ non-negotiable up-front payments seemed a little sketchy, so they never placed an order.

Before Oren-Pines’ bank froze his funds he managed to remove $10 million of the total money the state had given him. After the state realized it couldn’t verify the existence of any of the ventilators Oren-Pines claimed were available, they took back $59 million they had paid him (the frozen funds). The remaining $10 million is apparently part of ongoing negotiations.

Oren-Pines refused to speak with the NY Times but his lawyer told them, “They worked tirelessly to begin delivery of the promised ventilators and they would have fulfilled the terms of the contract if the state hadn’t abruptly canceled it before they were able to deliver the first set of 150 ventilators.”