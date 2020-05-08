http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GbSqjto4DuU/

Tara Reade is Joe Biden’s eighth accuser and has something Christine Blasey Ford never had: actual corroboration backing up her claim the former vice president engaged in sexual misconduct with her in 1993, including the allegation of a violent sexual assault.

According to Reade, while she was working in Biden’s Senate office in 1993, the presumptive Democrat nominee sexually harassed her and then sexually assaulted her. Reade says the assault occurred when Biden pinned her against a wall, shoved his hands under her skirt, and then forced his fingers into her vagina.

Biden denies all wrongdoing.

Reade, a lifelong Democrat, further claims she filed a complaint about the harassment and was fired in retaliation.

While the establishment media have done everything in their corrupt power to dismiss and demean Reade, local media and independent investigative reporters like Rich McHugh have not only taken Reade’s allegation seriously, they have come up with a convincing amount of corroboration.

Here’s the corroboration that has so far been uncovered…

LaCasse told McHugh that in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her about Biden’s alleged assault.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse told McHugh. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

“She was crying. She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report.” “I don’t remember all the details,” LaCasse added. “I remember the skirt. I remember the fingers. I remember she was devastated.”

LaCasse is a Biden supporter.

Sometime between 1994 and 1996, Sanchez say Reade told her “she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in D.C., and as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired.”

Sanchez doesn’t recall if Reade mentioned Biden specifically.

Moulton is Reade’s younger brother. McHugh says he spoke at length to Moulton and drilled down into his story that Reade told him about Biden’s alleged assault at the time. McHugh found him “extremely credible.”

McHugh spoke to a friend of Reade’s who wishes to remain anonymous. She confirmed Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time. McHugh also found her “extremely credible.”

McHugh interviewed a former intern who worked under Reade in Biden’s Senate office at the time. She was not told about the incident, McHugh says, “But she said … in mid-April of 1993, Tara was abruptly no longer her supervisor. So the timing matches exactly with what Tara was saying.”

Tara Reade told interviewers she told her mother about the alleged incident at the time. Unfortunately, her mother passed in 2016, but Reade did remember her mother calling into CNN’s Larry King Live around the time to ask for advice about the alleged incident.

The videotape has been found (not by corrupt CNN, naturally) and is almost exactly as described by Reade: her obviously anguished mother asks for advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent Senator.”

The most convincing corroborating evidence thus far comes from a March 25, 1996, court document in the form of a 1996 declaration filed by Theodore Dronen, Reade’s ex-husband, while fighting a restraining order she filed during their divorce:

I met [Reade] in the spring of 1993 while working in Washington D.C. At the early stages of our dating, [Reade] felt comfortable confiding in me as we both worked for members of Congress … On several occasions [Reade] related a problem that she was having at work, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office. [Reade] told me she eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senators office and left her position … It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on [Reade], and that she is still sensitive and effected [sic] by it today.

This is nothing short of a bombshell.

It should be noted that Reade claims there might be yet another piece of corroboration out there in the form of a harassment complaint she says she filed. McHugh believes the complaint could be found among Biden’s Senate papers, which are currently locked up at the University of Delaware. There’s just one problem…

Although Joe Biden continues to claim Reade deserves a full investigation, he is refusing to open up those papers. He will not even allow a judge to look through them for anything pertaining to Reade.

Thus far, Reade has been an open book on the subject and has challenged investigative reporters to look into her allegation. Reade is acting like someone with nothing to hide.

For weeks and weeks and weeks, Biden hid from this allegation hoping the corrupt media could make it all go away. When that became impossible, he finally agreed to appear on the friendliest forum possible, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, to claim he did nothing wrong. He then went back into hiding and is refusing to release the University of Delaware papers.

Biden is behaving like a man with everything to hide.

Tara Reade is Biden’s eighth accuser.

