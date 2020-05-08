https://www.dailywire.com/news/obama-worried-that-flynn-cleared-by-doj-over-illegitimate-investigation-rule-of-law-is-at-risk

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday that he was “worried” by the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to drop the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn this week after Attorney General William Barr said that “there was not a legitimate counterintelligence investigation going on.”

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama said. “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Obama’s comments are misleading because former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had said that the agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe that Flynn had lied.

“So I am hoping that all of you feel the same sense of urgency that I do,” Obama continued. “Whenever I campaign, I’ve always said, ‘Ah, this is the most important election.’ Especially obviously when I was on the ballot, that always feels like it’s the most important election. This one — I’m not on the ballot — but I am pretty darn invested. We got to make this happen.”

