Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHouse Democrats urge FDA to revise policy limiting gay, bisexual men from donating plasma Ocasio-Cortez calls for ‘justice’ in shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery Ocasio-Cortez: Biden allegation ‘not clear cut’ MORE (D-N.Y.) clapped back at GOP criticism over her playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Curious for your thoughts on Trump’s golf bills.”

Shortly following her announcement that she would be visiting the virtual islands of some of her Twitter followers, former Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, who ran unsuccessfully for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: 3.2 million more Americans file new jobless claims | Schumer, Pelosi set to unveil ‘Rooseveltian’ relief package | Pelosi pushes back on Trump’s call for capital gains tax cuts Pelosi slams move to drop Flynn case: ‘Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds’ Overnight Health Care: Schumer, Pelosi set to unveil ‘Rooseveltian’ relief package | GOP chairman says nation needs ‘millions’ more tests to safely reopen | Harvard study says only nine states ready to reopen safely MORE‘s (D) California House seat, scoffed at Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Are you kidding me? We’re paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG. — DeAnna Lorraine (@DeAnna4Congress) May 7, 2020

Curious for your thoughts on Trump’s golf bills — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpGuidelines drafted by CDC were rejected by Trump administration citing religious freedom, economic concerns: report Tara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor Barr says it was ‘duty’ to drop Flynn case: ‘It upheld the rule of law’ MORE‘s frequent trips to his golf properties have been a regular cause for complaint among Democrats, though he hasn’t visited one in weeks as the country is largely shut down over the pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez’s virtual visitations came as a pleasant surprise for some users, as the Representative left notes on the in-game bulletin board for some of her followers.

“To Justin, mama, and family – Thank you for welcoming me to your lovely island. It is such an honor to visit your home away from home! – Alexandria from BoogieDown” one message said.

UPDATE 3: Okay! After a few visits earlier I am reopening for a few more #AOCHouseCalls. DMs are opening again for 4 minutes, drop me your Dodo code and a note and I may stop by! (Yes that is a hand drawn campaign shirt & no I haven’t sorted out exporting screenshots yet ) pic.twitter.com/K7Idxnj09W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2020

