Katie Miller, 25, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and the wife of senior Trump administration official Stephen Miller, tested positive for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus Friday. The news of Miller’s test result comes a day after a White House military valet who serves President Trump and his family was reported to also have tested positive for the virus. Newlyweds Katie and Stephen Miller were married on February 16.

Trump and Pence both report they have tested negative, with their weekly testing being increased this week to daily testing with the new rapid response Abbott Laboratories test. Trump said Friday morning he will be tested for antibodies.

Excerpt from Politico:

Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to two people with knowledge of Miller’s diagnosis. Miller’s positive diagnosis for Covid-19 puts the potential threat of the infection squarely into the president’s inner circle. Miller serves as the vice president’s top spokesperson, traveling with him frequently and attending meetings by his side. She is also married to another top White House aide and senior adviser, Stephen Miller, who writes the majority of Trump’s speeches and spends copious amounts of time around the president, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. …White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier on Friday confirmed that a member of the vice president’s team had tested positive for coronavirus — just one day after one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets contracted the illness — although did not specify who the person was. The vice president’s trip to Iowa on Friday was delayed by more than an hour as six other Pence staffers who had been in contact with Miller were removed from Air Force Two. The White House said that the Pence staffer had tested negative on Thursday before receiving positive test results Friday morning. A senior administration official told reporters that the president and vice president had not been in contact with the person recently…

The Politico report was confirmed by Trump at a White House meeting with GOP congressmen and women, “Trump confirms White House staffer who tested positive is a “press person” for Pence named Katie. ⁦@VPPressSec⁩ Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, another White House staffer.”

Trump confirms White House staffer who tested positive is a “press person” for Pence named Katie. ⁦@VPPressSec⁩ Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, another White House staffer. pic.twitter.com/cj8kaT0dJC — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 8, 2020

UPDATE: Video of Trump discussing Katie Miller:

President Trump discusses Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Pence, testing positive today for coronavirus. Trump says she hasn’t come into contact with him, and that Pence has tested negative https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/xnV8qIOjbl — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2020

