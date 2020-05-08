https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pence-staff-coronavirus-administration/2020/05/08/id/966686

One of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides has tested positive for the coronavirus, an administration official told NBC News on Friday.

“We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, in a press briefing.

“We clean the facility, we social distance, we keep people six feet away from each other,” she noted.

The White House medical office is still identifying who had contact with the staffer. An administration official did say that members of the vice president’s staff who had contact with the individual vacated Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews before the vice president flew to Des Moines Friday morning with Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s personal valet, whose duties include serving the president his meals, is the first administration staffer to test positive for the coronavirus. Trump and Pence both have tested negative for the coronavirus in tests taken this week.

