https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-workers-rehire/2020/05/08/id/966727

About 77% of workers laid off in the United States due to coronavirus think they will get rehired, according to a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

That’s compared to only 20% who believe it somewhat unlikely or very unlikely their former employer will rehire them.

However, some experts have undercut that optimism with more sobering statistics. About 42% of recent layoffs will be permanent, predicted a report from the Becker Friedman Institute at the University of Chicago.

The Congressional Budget Office recently forecast that America will still be stuck at 9% unemployment by the end of 2021.

Much of the hiring will depend on how much money consumers decide to spend. A Gallup poll showed that 47% spent less money due to the uncertain economic climate.

“Even if a miracle cure falls out of the sky in July, it’s going to take demand a while to pick back up. There’s no way travel or retail look the same and brings everybody back,” Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, told The Washington Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

