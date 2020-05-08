https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-not-happy-director-wray-hints-may-chop-video/

President Trump is not happy with FBI Director Chris Wray and wants to replace him, according to a report earlier this week by Axios.

Axios did say that Trump has deferred to AG Bill Barr and likely won’t replace Wray before the 2020 election.

Trump’s dissatisfaction with Wray — whom he nominated for the post in 2017 after firing Jim Comey — is nothing new. A source who has discussed the FBI director repeatedly with the president said Trump “has never felt like Wray was his guy” and does not trust him to “change the culture” of the FBI.

President Trump on Friday blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray during a phone-in interview with Fox & Friends when discussing the newly released bombshell documents in Flynn’s case.

During an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, “Why did it take a judge to release these [Flynn] documents and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?”

President Trump replied, “Well, a lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks and let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and a lot of things are coming out. You’ll see a lot of things coming out. It’s disappointing.”

“Recommended by Chris Christie, right?” Kilmeade asked.

President Trump replied, “He was recommended by Chris, but he was appointed by — he was really recommended by Rod Rosenstein and Chris said, ‘Fine, let’s see what happens with him.’”

“Look, the jury is still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let’s see,” Trump continued, adding, “You know, I told Bill Barr, ‘You handle it.’ I would be absolutely entitled, in theory, the chief law enforcement officer, in theory, but I said, ‘You know what? I want Bill Barr to handle it. I want nothing to do…’”



POTUS discusses Wray: “Well, a lot of things are going to be told in the next couple of weeks, so let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein…and a lot of things are coming out.” “Let’s see what happens with him. Look, the jury’s still out with regard to that.” pic.twitter.com/rJqQciK2zW — Lisa Mei Crowley 🐸 (@LisaMei62) May 8, 2020

