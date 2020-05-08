https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-talks-ahmaud-arbery-case

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man who was shot while jogging in an altercation that has fomented public outrage.

The president was asked to comment on the case during a phoned interview on “Fox and Friends” on Friday.

“So I saw the tape, and it’s very, very disturbing, the tape. I got to see it,” he said.

“It’s very disturbing. I looked at a picture of that young man. He was in a tuxedo, and — in fact, he put it up. And I will say that that looks like a really good, young guy,” Trump continued.

“And it’s a very disturbing situation to me, and I just, you know, my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends, but we have to take it, law enforcement is gonna look at it and they have a good governor in the state, and he’s going to, a very good governor actually, and he’s going to be looking at it very strongly and he’s going to do what’s right,” he added.

“But it’s a heart-breaking thing,” he concluded, “it’s very rough, rough stuff.”

Kilmeade asked Trump what he might do to keep the public outrage from spiraling out of control into a “racial situation.”

“Well justice getting done is how we solve that problem,” he replied.

Trump went on to say the situation is in the hands of the governor, and he conjectured that there might be more to the case that occurred before the video began. He called the situation “troubling” and “disturbing,” before expressing confidence in the law enforcement officials in Georgia.

“It’s a sad, it’s a sad thing, very sad thing, I hate to see that,” he concluded.

The two men arrested for the shooting were charged with murder after the video was released to the public.

Here’s the video of his comments:

