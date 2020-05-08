https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/press-aide-mike-pence-tests-positive-coronavirus-trump-reveals/

(CNBC) An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, Trump confirmed on Friday.

Trump said a “press person” named Katie was the Pence aide who tested positive. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he meant Katie Miller, who is Pence’s press secretary. Earlier this year, Miller married senior Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Katie Miller did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNBC.

