(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Despite an Israeli law forbidding proselytizing to persons under 18 years of age, a prominent worldwide Protestant TV program was given permission to air, and at least some of its programming smacks of missionary type activity.

Shelanu TV, a Hebrew-language broadcast of GOD TV, aired its first episode in Israel on April 27 after signing a seven-year contract with HOT Cable, the largest cable network in Israel.

“God has opened up a miraculous doorway for GOD TV… by sharing the good news of Yeshua (Jesus), including powerful real-life testimonies of Israelis who have come to know Yeshua as Messiah,” GOD TV’s website stated.

