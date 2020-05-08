http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FbG6GmpVlk0/

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of protesters turned out for an “Open New Jersey” rally on Thursday afternoon. People waved signs and flags at the statehouse in Trenton.

Some protesters say, if New Jersey does not reopen now, the state will go bankrupt.

Others were frustrated by the low turnout, saying big crowds are needed to make a difference.

The protests come as state labor officials reported this week that more than 1 million residents have filed for jobless benefits.

Labor officials say it’s “by far the most ever recorded.” There were 88,000 new claims for the week ending May 2, which was up from 72,000 the previous week.

Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo called it “staggering” that more than 1 million residents have filed for unemployment.

New Jersey has over 133,000 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll topping 8,800.