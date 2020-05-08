https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Chinataskforce-waltz/2020/05/08/id/966749

Democrats have boycotted the House Republicans’ China Task Force and member Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told “Spicer & Co.” on Newsmax TV, “This is all about politics at its worst. If there’s anything that should cause the Democrats to put country above party, it should be …the threat that’s posed by China.”

Rep. Waltz said Democrats were asked to join the Task Force but declined.

“It all has to do with Joe Biden. They (Democrats) are sticking with the story that everything that has to do with China is a reflection of President Trump’s failures to deal with Coronavirus. I’ve talked to a number of Democrats who understand this threat and are livid at (Speaker of the House, California Democrat Nancy) Pelosi’s refusal to work with us here,” Rep. Waltz said.

The Chinese, he said, “cover up the origin of this virus, still deny us access and, in the words of their own leadership, seek to supplant the US in a new world order with America subservient to China.

“This is about national security and this is where you need to put America first and America’s interests first, not politics, but that’s the road they’re going down.”

The China Task Force is made up of 14 House Republicans, joined to coordinate policies on China, townhall. com said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he grew tired of waiting for Democrats to join the Task Force and moved to form it without them.

“We cannot wait any longer,” he said. “The stakes are too high to sit idly by,” townhall.com reported.

Rep. Waltz noted that 369,548 Chinese students studied in the US in 2019, and said, “These kids are victims of their own government. The vast majority are good kids, but they are forced by Chinese law to vacuum up all kinds of research information. Anything that the Chinese Communist Party asks for, they have to provide. We need to be aware of it. We need to stop it.”

He also expressed concern about “American professors who are taking hundreds of millions of…federal research dollars and then going to moonlight at Chinese universities and handing that research and development that is so valuable to us right over to Chinese military.

“We absolutely are going to stop that,” he told “Spicer & Co.

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow or More Systems Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

