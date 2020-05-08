https://www.dailywire.com/news/reporter-brings-up-kayleigh-mcenanys-old-comments-on-trump-that-cnn-dug-up-mcenany-buries-cnn

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped CNN on Friday after they reported on previous negative remarks she made in 2015 about President Donald Trump, saying that she made the remarks because she was watching CNN at the time and they were distorting what Trump was saying.

“The second question I have is in 2015, shortly after the president said that some Mexican immigrants were rapists and criminals, you said that that language was racist and hateful,” PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor said. “Do you still believe that today?”

“Well, I’m actually glad you asked that because for about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” McEnany responded. “I’m actually not going to read the headlines, so I very quickly came around and supported the president. In fact, CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have.”

“But I would encourage the individual who did that analysis of my past, rather than focusing on me, he really should be focused on some of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network,” McEnany continued. “He should be focused on, I mean, over here, Jim Clapper, who said, 10 days before he privately told investigators there was no evidence of collusion, that Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia probe.”

“I’d encourage them to look at Samantha Powers who was privately saying, ‘I’m not in possession of any evidence of collusion.’ Ambassador Rice, ‘I don’t recall intelligence or evidence of any collusion.’ Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, ‘I do not recall that being briefed to me,’” McEnany continued. “And for three years, two years, probably more than that, CNN ran with the collusion narrative, and if the American people are watching you right now, you’re probably very confused as to some of the quotes I read, because those individuals were saying much different things publicly than they were saying privately. And I’m very grateful that those transcripts were released yesterday and perhaps the [CNN reporter] KFILE should to do an analysis of that.”

WATCH:

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “I proudly supported this President who I believe is one of the best Presidents if not the best President this country will ever have.” pic.twitter.com/GGVDmnjnuq — The Hill (@thehill) May 8, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER YAMICHE ALCINDOR: The second question I have is in 2015, shortly after the president said that some Mexican immigrants were rapists and criminals, you said that that language was racist and hateful. Do you still believe that today? KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Well, I’m actually glad you asked that because for about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN. ALCINDOR: Headlines, that’s fine. I just want to know if you also personally [crosstalk 00:15:17] MCENANY: I’m actually not going to read the headlines, so I very quickly came around and supported the president. In fact, CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president this country will ever have. But I would encourage the individual who did that analysis of my past. Rather than focusing on me, he really should be focused on some of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network. He should be focused on, I mean, over here, Jim Clapper who said, 10 days before he privately told investigators there was no evidence of collusion that Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia probe. I’d encourage them to look at Samantha Powers who was privately saying, “I’m not in possession of any evidence of collusion.” Ambassador Rice, “I don’t recall intelligence or evidence of any collusion.” Former attorney general, Loretta Lynch, “I do not recall that being briefed to me.” And for three years, two years, probably more than that, CNN ran with the collusion narrative and if the American people are watching you right now, you’re probably very confused as to some of the quotes I read, because those individuals were saying much different things publicly than they were saying privately. And I’m very grateful that those transcripts were released yesterday and perhaps the KFLIE should to do an analysis of that. Yes, Ebony? ALCINDOR: Are you walking back those comments today at all? Or do you stand by those comments that you made? MCENANY: I support this president. There is no questioning that. I’m so honored to work for him and Ebony, next question.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

