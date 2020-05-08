https://www.dailywire.com/news/revealed-harry-and-meghan-living-in-18-million-celebrity-owned-mansion

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been living in a Tyler Perry-owned $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, DailyMailTV reported Thursday.

Perry, an entertainment heavyweight worthy $600 million, reportedly met Harry and Meghan through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

However, it’s unclear if the recently exited royals are renting from Mr. Perry, or staying rent-free as guests.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son Archie have called the $18 million mansion home since moving to LA at the end of March, sources said,” the report outlined. “They had been staying at a waterfront home in Vancouver Island since announcing they were stepping down from their royal duties in January, but made a beeline for California after Canada announced it would be restricting its borders due to COVID-19.”

The “Tuscan-style” villa reportedly has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and sits on 22 acres atop a hill in the Beverly Ridge Estates guard-gated community.

“Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team,” a source told The Daily Mail, adding, “Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.”

“It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA,” the source added.

Perry publicly expressed sympathy for Meghan earlier this year, remarking on a memorable past interview with the former royal where she expressed gratitude for being asked how she was doing.

“Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview?” the famed actor and director said. “She said ”Thanks for asking if I’m okay. Because no one ever asks me that.’”

“I felt her when she said that,” Perry continued. “People toss it out. ”How are you doing?’ But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer.”

At the end of February, Canada announced they would no longer be footing the bill for the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pricey security fees.

“In what will be seen as a humiliation for the couple, the Mounties said they would no longer pay for their security after March 31,” The Daily Mail reported at the time.

Canada’s announcement, in effect, confirmed the country’s financial assistance for the royals since November.

The Daily Mail suggested that the British people might be the ones on the hook for the fees via taxation, despite the couple renouncing their royal roles. “This means the cost of round-the-clock protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie — which could run to millions of pounds — will fall on UK taxpayers,” the outlet noted.

The duo announced in January that they were leaving behind their royal duties to become financially independent. About a week after their bombshell announcement, Queen Elizabeth II financially cut off the couple and stripped them of their titles.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement, adding that she “support[s] their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” her majesty said, adding, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

