Almost two-thirds of American voters have concerns about election fraud, with most saying that mail-in ballots are to blame in a new poll from the Republican National Committee, the Daily Caller reports.

The survey, which was conducted in early May by Public Opinion Strategies, found that just under two-thirds of voters believe fraud is committed in U.S. elections, with about one-third saying it happens often and just under a third saying it happens “sometimes.”

62% said fraud occurs in U.S. elections.

32% believe fraud happens often.

30% believe fraud happens sometimes.

57% said that they are concerned about mail-in ballots.

21% said they are concerned about in-person ballots.

84% want matching the signature on a mail-in ballot with one on file.

80% want to require a form of identification.

83% want a firm deadline for voting by mail.

“Democrats’ attempts to redesign our entire election system clearly fall flat on their face with the American people,” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “Democrats may be using the coronavirus as an excuse to strip away important election safeguards, but the American people continue to support commonsense protections that defend the integrity of our democratic processes. This is exactly why we continue to fight Democrats’ bogus electioneering proposals.”

Public Opinion Strategies polled 1,000 likely voters from May 1 to May 4, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

