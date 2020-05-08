AT A BMW board of management meeting in Munich in early 2015, a vote was taken and a motion carried: Spirit of Ecstasy would be murdered.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in Goodwood, West Sussex, U.K., needed approval from its parent company before it could patinize the brand’s famous flying lady hood mascot, typically finished in brightwork, with black chrome, in keeping with the Stygian themes of the Black Badge series. This specification is curated for its young, transgressively rich global clientele—your Instagram influencers/producers, ballers, nightcrawlers and celebrity guttersnipes, living large, making it rain, from Macau to the 310.

The new Black Badge Cullinan SUV ($503,225, as tested) is aimed at “the innovators, trailblazers, rule-breakers—and above all—those who dare.” They sound nice. Are they free for Thanksgiving?

Rolls aims to engage younger tastes in pursuit of the next generation of wealth—without trivializing the brand.

But this isn’t about me or my friends, most of whom wear overalls. In Munich, the board faced a defining moment: How far could Rolls’s design and décor go to engage younger tastes in pursuit of the next generation of wealth, without trivializing the century-old brand and alienating current owners …much? It was clear Rolls was leaving money on the table by not offering hipper, more barbarian-friendly upfits, and subjecting their cars to a lot of unspeakable body modifications in the process. For what the customizer Mansory does to

Rolls-Royce

s it should face justice in The Hague.

On the other hand, the marque’s image-masters didn’t want to encourage a lot of bad taste, nor see trending images of tatted-up Lotharios plying randos in the back of their Rolls. It isn’t “Spirit of Xtasy,” after all.

So just remember, whatever excesses you tsk tsk from here on—the 22-inch wheels, black-lacquered like Harry Styles’s manicure; the tarty red brake calipers; the animated shooting stars whisking across the ceiling, itself a fabric firmament twinkling with fiber-optic stars—the Black Badge represents moderation in decadence. The designers could have gone further.





Photo:



Rolls-Royce





The program doesn’t seem to have hurt business. Rolls-Royce reports one of every four cars sold globally is ordered a la noir. And the average age of buyers is down eight years, from 50 to 42, since 2015. So that worked a treat.

The first car to get the Black Badge treatment was the Wraith, the brand’s big fastback coupe. It looked stupendous. This week’s tester is a wholly different vehicular proposition: a wantonly large curvaceous-mover, 6 feet tall and 7 feet wide. On the Cullinan, the Black Badge raiments hang less like a Brioni tuxedo and more like one of CeeLo’s after-six caftans.

Murdering—that is, blacking out the usually shiny exterior trim in order to make cars look sinister—came out of Post-WWII hot-rodding and the use of high-temperature black paint. Customizers rediscovered the look in the 1990s and it has since crossed over globally, carried aloft on currents of hip-hop culture, music and fashion. Please note that Dom Toretto, of “Fast & Furious” fame, is driving a none-more-black Dodge Charger throughout the series. The effect on the Cullinan—which amounts to mass murder, I guess—subverts as much as it celebrates menace. Look at me, I’m a mad-with-cash DJ/coroner.

Among the nocturnal details are the black-chromed grille, darkened side frame finishers, boot handle and trim and rear exhaust pipes. Some brightwork remains, notably the generous chrome door handles. Our black-as-night tester sported delicate hand-painted pinstripes matching the interior’s “Forge Yellow” upholstery. Mr. Roethlisberger, your limousine is here.

We’ve met the Cullinan before and found it to be a machine of curiously specific utility. This super-luxe SUV is glamorous. It is glorious. It is ginormous, weighing three tons and then some, despite an aluminum spaceframe. Under that hood is a bi-turbo V12 lubricated with the tears of saints, in the traditional displacement of 6.75 liters, producing an oceanic 600 hp and 664 lb-ft at an effortless 1,600 rpm.

With its wraparound acoustic glass, hundreds of pounds of sound insulation, and four-corner air suspension, the Cullinan’s cabin ambience and drivetrain isolation reach pharmaceutical levels. The highway noise level has been reported as a remarkable 62 dB, which is quieter than a Tesla Model S.

Should you or your driver suddenly need to hustle around lesser traffic, you can resort to the piano-black “Low” button. Rolls wouldn’t be so gauche as to call it a “sport” mode, but it is, quickening the reflexes of the eight-speed transmission and opening up the exhaust pipe baffles for rich, yacht-like brogue. Zero to 60 mph acceleration can be as brisk as 4.9 seconds, the class privilege hitting with the fluttering force of a million butterflies.





Photo:



Rolls-Royce





But given all the mechanical overhead, the figure of merit is cargo capacity: a dinky 21.6 cubic feet. In bundles of $100 bills that’s less than $50 million, so forget taking Cullinan to the bank. Why such a bitty boot? Well, between the two overstuffed massage recliners, the motorized picnic tables, rear monitors and the refrigerator, space was somewhat at a premium. Our tester’s hold was further constrained by its power tailgating seats. These splendidly upholstered chairs emerge from their hidden compartment on a motorized platform that also includes a small foldout table, perfect for snorting lunch.

The point is, as big as it is, the Cullinan is built around the surprisingly intimate seating for two in the rear, traveling light, if not discreetly. In a case of accidental historicity, the Black Badge Cullinan lives like one of its hideously large and boxy ancestors, a Mulliner-bodied Phantom III of the late-30s, maybe: On the outside, a stately town car, even a bit ominous, chiming with the polished steel of 12 pistons; on the inside, close and cozy, right down to the shearing wool floor mats. Then, as in the Cullinan now, rear occupants rode high, enthroned above girder-like frame rails.

Now, as then, occupants remain hidden from view until the theatrical moment when the rear-hinged coach door swings open and they step out, step down, for a night on the town. Just killing it.

2020 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan





Photo:



Rolls-Royce





Base Price: $382,000

Price, as tested: $503,225

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter DOHC V12; eight-speed automatic transmission; full-time multi-mode all-wheel drive

Power/Torque: 600 hp at 1,600 rpm/664 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm

Length/Width/Height/Wheelbase: 210.5/85.7/72.3(unladen)/129.7 inches

Curb Weight: 6,069 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds

EPA Fuel Economy: 12/20 mpg, city/highway

Max Cargo Capacity: 21.6 cubic feet (behind second row)

Write to Dan Neil at Dan.Neil@wsj.com