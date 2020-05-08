https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/royhorn-siegfriedandroy-coronavirus/2020/05/08/id/966761

Roy Horn, half of the dazzling Las Vegas magic act Siegfried and Roy, died Friday at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas from COVID-19.

Roy’s lifelong partner, Siegfried Fischbacher told ABC News: “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

When the pair debuted their magic act at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in 1990, with lions and tigers on stage, the world had never seen anything like it. The pair performed in around 5,000 shows for 10 million fans and grossed over $1 billion in their career, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Their amazing run of success came to a sudden and shocking end in 2003 when Horn was attacked by Mantecore, one of their white tigers, while onstage during a performance. He suffered a crushed windpipe and damage to an artery carrying oxygen to his brain, which left him with difficulties in walking and speaking and ended the legendary magic act.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Siegfried said in a statement. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The German-born Roy tested positive for Coronavirus in late April and was hospitalized. He was 75 years old. Funeral services will be private with a public memorial planned for later.

