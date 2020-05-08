https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-haircut-shelley-luther

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) stopped in for a quick trim Friday morning at Salon A La Mode in Dallas.

The senator wanted to show his support to the salon’s owner, Shelley Luther, who had just been released from jail the day before after defying statewide restrictions by reopening her business.

“Hair salons & barbershops are open in TX today,” Cruz wrote in a tweet Friday. “Just got my hair cut for first time in 3 months at Salon A La Mode to support Shelley Luther, who was wrongly imprisoned when she refused to apologize for trying to earn a living. Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open!”

Earlier in the week, Luther had been sentenced to seven days in jail for violating an order to shutter her business and fined $7,000.

The news quickly garnered national headlines as many decried it as a ghastly example of government overreach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the news, Gov. Greg Abbott updated his executive orders to remove confinement as a punishment for violators.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” the governor said on Thursday.

Ultimately, it was a ruling by the Supreme Court of Texas on Thursday that resulted in Luther being released from jail. Luther fought back tears as she greeted a crowd upon her release.

“Thank you guys so much,” Luther exclaimed to the crowd of supporters. “I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you’re all my friends.

“You mean so much to me, and this would have been nothing without you,” she continued. “I’ll have more to say when I can gather myself, but I’m a little overwhelmed.”

