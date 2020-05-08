https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/shifty-schiff-nine-inches-around-neck-worlds-smallest-collar-jail-president-trump-unloads-liar-adam-schiff-following-document-release/

On Friday afternoon Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked President Trump about the non-stop lies of the left and the documents released on Thursday on the attempted coup by the Obama deep state.

Trump unloaded on serial liar Adam Schiff.

President Trump: A lot of bad things went on. All we can do is keep winning and if we keep winning eventually they’re going to come around one way or another. It may not be from them because I’m not sure you can do it with them. Tremendous dishonesty from Schiff and from others. And they know… These are not stupid people. They know it was a hoax. They know better than anyone in this room it was a hoax. They set it up. They’re not aggrieved. I watched Schiff, shifty Schiff. Nine inches around the neck. And I watch this guy, uses the world’s smallest collar. But I watched him, I guess this morning talking about. He acts so aggrieved. So aggrieved. He knows it was a… He got caught! And not only caught, if he weren’t in the halls of Congress he’d be in jail because he made up phony stories and phony speeches and everything was phony.

President Trump is right.

Documents released on Thursday prove Adam Schiff and several Obama Democrats lied for years about Trump-Russia collusion.

And they all knew it was a lie.

[embedded content]