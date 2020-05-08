https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/good-kayleigh-mcenany-destroys-liberal-hack-yamiche-alcindor-fake-news-media-friday-presser-video/

The DOJ moved to dismiss with prejudice its criminal case against General Michael Flynn yesterday.

The Obama Deep State opened its investigation on Flynn in August 2016, based on some very weak, if not illegitimate, circumstances. The Deep State players in the Obama Administration then spied on General Flynn’s calls with his Russian counterpart in December 2016. This was after Flynn had been identified as incoming President Trump’s National Security Advisor. The FBI and DOJ discussed indicting Flynn on the 200 year old Logan Act but decided against this (since no one had been indicted on this act since before the Civil War and because Flynn was doing his job).

The FBI and DOJ had no reason to indict General Flynn for lying. On Thursday the DOJ dropped its charges against General Flynn.

The earth-shattering news on Obama government corruption was mostly ignored by the fake news mainstream media.

On Friday during the White House Press Briefing liberal hack Yamiche Alcindor from PBS tried to set up WH spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on her previous comments on President Trump.

This had nothing to do with current events but was only meant to embarrass the White House spokeswoman.

Unfortunately for the PBS hack, Kayleigh was not falling for her shameful stunt.

Instead, Kayleigh turned the question into a lecture of the liberal media for reporting lies about Trump, Russia and General Flynn and mostly ignoring yesterday’s historic announcement.

Kayleih McEnany: Rather focusing on my they really should be focused on CNN and some of the guests they have on their network. He should be focused on Jim Clapper who said 10 days before he privately told investigators there was no evidence of collusion that Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia probe. I encourage them to look at Samantha Power who said I am not in possession of any evidence of collusion. Ambassador Rice, “I don’t recall intelligence or evidence of any collusion. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, “I do not recall that being briefed to me.” And for 3 years, 2 years, probably more than that CNN ran with the collusion narrative. And if the American people are watching now, you’re probably very confused at some of the quotes I read because those individuals were saying much different things publicly than they were saying privately and I’m very grateful that those transcripts were released yesterday and perhaps The K-File should do an analysis of that.

Kayleigh is sooooo good.

