U.S. stock markets gained on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis, adding to optimism from an easing in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

All the 11 S&P sectors were trading higher, with the defensive real estate and consumer staples indexes posting some of the biggest gains.

Official figures showed nonfarm payrolls plummeted 20.5 million in April – their steepest plunge since the Great Depression – but the number was still better than the 22 million forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

“There were whispers that the number could come in much worse,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management in New York.

“The fact they didn’t come in higher is a bit of a relief rally. The market is exhaling a little bit on the fact that the worst jobs report in modern history wasn’t even worse.”

Wall Street’s indexes are now on course for their first weekly increase in three, with the Nasdaq recouping all its losses for 2020, as investors pinned their hopes on supply chains coming back on track and a revival in consumer spending after several U.S. states reopened economies.

On Thursday, financial markets began pricing in a negative U.S. interest rate environment for the first time ever, expecting the Federal Reserve to pump even more cash into the system to rescue the economy from a deep global recession.

Wall Street’s fear gauge slipped to its lowest since early March, consistently easing from levels last seen during the global financial crisis.

“The disconnect between sanguine financial markets and an imploding real economy grows larger by the day as bets for more and more stimulus are leading Wall Street to turn a blind eye to how catastrophic economic data really are,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM.

Also lifting the mood on Friday, Beijing said Sino-U.S. trade negotiators had agreed to improve the atmosphere for the implementation of a Phase 1 deal, days after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs.

At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 371 points, or 1.6%, at 24,247, the S&P 500 was up 40 points, or 1.4%, at 2,922. The Nasdaq Composite was up 132 points, or 1.5%, at 9,112.

Financial stocks tracked a rise in Treasury yields, while energy stocks jumped on the back of higher oil prices.

Disney rose 2.1% as tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland’s re-opening in China sold out rapidly.

Uber Technologies Inc jumped 3.9% as the company said its ride service bookings recovered in recent weeks and that it expects a coronavirus-related slowdown will delay the goal of becoming profitable by a matter of quarters, not years.

Boeing Co rose 3.3% as Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a interview with Fox Business News that the planemaker expects to start production of grounded 737 MAX jet this month.

But Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp fell 4% after the IT services and outsourcing firm warned of weak demand this year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and one new low.

GLOBAL STOCKS

Global share markets rallied on Friday, hitting weekly highs, and oil prices gained as more governments around the world began gradually reopening their economies and Sino-American trade tensions eased.

The dollar extended gains against the yen and turned higher versus the euro on Friday after the U.S. jobs data came in better than expected.

“It’s a historic, tragic day for the U.S. economy but we’re still seeing markets be near their session highs because expectations are that this is going to be short-lived,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.74% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.44%.

Still, some market watchers worried that the long-term impact will be worse than feared. By the raw numbers, the coronavirus crisis has left more Americans unemployed in one month than during the entire Great Depression, noted Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

“It is important not to underplay the scale of this shock to the U.S. economy… especially since services makes up such a proportion of the U.S. economy,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

That calmed investors’ fears about renewed trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials blamed China for the spread of the coronavirus and threatened punitive action, including possible tariffs and shifting supply chains away from China.

“The threat of a breakdown in negotiations for now at least has been averted,” said CIBC’s Stretch.

Oil prices climbed as some countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns imposed to halt the coronavirus pandemic, kindling market hopes for a boost in demand for crude and its products.

U.S. crude recently rose 3.01% to $24.26 per barrel and Brent was at $29.92, up 1.56% on the day.

Both contracts showed some easing from the morning’s gains, but they were still heading for a second week of gains after the lows of April.

The dollar index fell 0.238%, with the euro up 0.25% to $1.0859.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.15% versus the greenback at 106.45 per dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,717.52 per ounce by 1202 GMT after hitting its highest since April 27 at $1,722.56. Bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week.

