U.S. stock-index futures indicated a sharp gain to start Friday trade, even though the Labor Department, showed that 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, with the unemployment rate rising to 14.7%, underscoring the depth of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the American economy.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YMM20, +1.09% rose 261 points, or 1.1%, at 24,104, those for the S&P 500 index ESM20, +1.05% gained 31 points, or 1.1%, at 2.911.25, while Nasdaq-100 futures NQM20, +0.71% advanced 83 points, or 0.9%, at 9,191.

On Thursday, the Dow DJIA, +0.89% ended 211.25 points, or 0.9%, higher, at 23,875.89, off its intraday high at 24,094.62; the S&P 500 SPX, +1.15% added 32.77 points, or 1.2%, to close at 2,881.19, led by a 2.5% rally in the energy sector SP500.10, +2.47% and a 2.2% climb in financials SP500.40, +2.21%. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +1.41% wrapped up at 8,979.66, up 125.27 points, or 1.4%, notching a 0.08% year-to-date advance, erasing its losses for 2020.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.6%, the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq has climbed 4.4%, as of Thursday’s close.

What’s driving the market?

The monthly report on the employment situation in the U.S. showed that 20.5 million jobs were eliminated last month, and the unemployment rate rocketed 14.7% from a 50-year low of only 3.5% two months ago and 4.4% last month. However, the headline number was less worse than some estimates for 22 million unemployed.

The report comes after Thursday’s weekly jobless claims revealed that those looking for unemployment benefits increased another 3.2 million in early May — and even more if newly eligible workers who applied through a federal program are counted.

A broader measure of unemployment that includes discouraged jobseekers and other people on the fringes of the labor market skyrocketed to a record 22.8%.

Although the government didn’t keep records back then, economic historians estimate unemployment peaked at 25% in 1933.

Thus far, the market discounted the economic weakness amid progress towards the reopening of seized-up economies in the U.S. and abroad, as restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the deadly pathogen are loosened gradually.