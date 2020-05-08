https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/study-critically-coronavirus-patients-survive-recover-standard-treatment/

(THE BLAZE) A majority of COVID-19 patients who suffer critical illness from the novel coronavirus survive when they receive standard treatment for the respiratory issues the virus causes, according to a recent study of Boston patients.

A team of medical experts led by Dr. C. Corey Hardin, a professor of medicine as Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, looked at the records of 66 critically ill patients whose condition became so severe that they needed ventilator support.

The most severe COVID-19 cases result in a condition called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a life-threatening lung condition. Because that condition has been known and studied for decades, Hardin said, there are some well-known effective treatments that doctors should focus on.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

