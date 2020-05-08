https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/tara-reade-goes-graphic-detail-describing-bidens-sexual-assault-r-rated-interview-megyn-kelly-video/

Tara Reade went into graphic detail describing Joe Biden’s sexual assault against her in an “R-rated” interview with Megyn Kelly.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Reade, who came off as very credible, began by telling Megyn Kelly about how she was given a duffel bag told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Read told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

Watch the interview for Reade’s vivid description of Biden’s sexual assault:

