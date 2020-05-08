https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-twitter-feud-with-joe-scarborough

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) launched into a social media feud with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after he fired back over a fake news report about Vice President Mike Pence.

“Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does,” Cruz tweeted.

“All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC,” he mocked.

The feud began when Scarborough reposted a false claim that Mike Pence had delivered empty boxes to a rehabilitation center as a political stunt. The video had been manipulated to misrepresent a joke the vice president made.

Cruz slapped down Scarborough for circulating the false claim:

“Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all….” he added.

Although Scarborough had deleted the tweet with the fake news, he fired back an insult at Cruz and his history with the president.

“Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK,” Scarborough said.

“Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life,” he added.

Here’s Cruz on Morning Joe in happier times:

[embedded content]

Senator Ted Cruz : We Should Take Up Grassley, Cruz Bill | Morning Joe | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



