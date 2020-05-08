https://www.theepochtimes.com/ted-cruz-gets-haircut-at-salon-whose-owner-flouted-orders_3344057.html

DALLAS—Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on May 8 got his hair cut at a Dallas salon that became a rallying cry for conservative protests against lockdown orders in Texas after the owner refused to shut down and ultimately went to jail.

Cruz, who spent two weeks in self-isolation in March after saying he came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, said he flew up from Houston to get his first haircut in three months at Salon à la Mode. He did so one day after its owner, Shelley Luther, walked out of jail after a court ordered her to be released.

Hair salons & barbershops are open in TX today. Just got my hair cut for first time in 3 months at Salon ALa Mode to support Shelley Luther, who was wrongly imprisoned when she refused to apologize for trying to earn a living. Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open! pic.twitter.com/yJD8fWb84W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Luther spent less than 48 hours behind bars after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in jail for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to reopen yet. Abbott had said violators of his CCP virus orders could face up to 180 days in jail. But he rushed to Luther’s defense Thursday and removed the possibility of jail-time from his order.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Dallas’s City Hall in Dallas, Texas, on July 8, 2016. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cruz called Luther’s punishment “ridiculous” but sidestepped questions about what might have been an appropriate penalty for her for violating an order, The Dallas Morning News reported. The judge only sent her to jail after she refused to apologize for disobeying the order and said she would continue to do so.

Salon owner Shelley Luther (center right), walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas on May 7, 2020. (LM Otero/AP Photo)

Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salons could reopen in Texas.

President Donald Trump also came to Luther’s defense Friday on “Fox & Friends” and called her “an incredible representative for a large group of people that want to do the same thing.”

Abbott said that people who had “spent their life building up a business” should not be put behind bars.

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

