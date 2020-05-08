https://www.dailywire.com/news/there-is-seriously-a-drive-thru-strip-club-in-portland
Bolden told the outlet that local businesses have largely been supportive and people have been showing up in droves, with some traveling as far as two hours to see the set-up.
“Since food delivery started we’ve had a lot of local businesses showing us support and wanting to collaborate,” Boulden said. “A local event company that sets up stages, tents, things like that, called us up and were like, ‘We’re out of business, we’re not doing anything.’ They offered to build us a huge tent, two stages, a DJ booth, a couple of stripper poles with lights, lasers, fog machines and were like, we’ll just see how it goes.”
“We had a nonstop line of cars wrapped around our parking lot Saturday night,” he continued. “We had a carload of girls from Seattle ― two and a half hours away ― do a road trip down to Portland to our drive-thru just to get some food and see this going on. It’s crazy.”
Brodie, a dancer, said while the Food 2 Go-Go is not quite what she’s used to, she still appreciated being able to work. Another dancer, Toxic, said it has helped relieve the mental stress of social isolation.
“It feels amazing. It’s still not enough, but it feels so good to move,” she said. “I woke up the next day and was actually sore ― it had been so long [since I last danced]. I just need this right now.”
“It’s helped my mood and my anxiety and depression during this entire pandemic because I get to have some type of artistic expression again,” she said. “It’s great to feel sexy ― I just feel really invigorated. You can just see our customer’s smiles ― I’m really happy we have this option for people. It’s even more exciting than the deliveries because they’re getting out of the house. It’s really nice.”
