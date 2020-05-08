https://www.dailywire.com/news/there-is-seriously-a-drive-thru-strip-club-in-portland

Bolden told the outlet that local businesses have largely been supportive and people have been showing up in droves, with some traveling as far as two hours to see the set-up.

“Since food delivery started we’ve had a lot of local businesses showing us support and wanting to collaborate,” Boulden said. “A local event company that sets up stages, tents, things like that, called us up and were like, ‘We’re out of business, we’re not doing anything.’ They offered to build us a huge tent, two stages, a DJ booth, a couple of stripper poles with lights, lasers, fog machines and were like, we’ll just see how it goes.”