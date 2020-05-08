https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/496909-top-intel-official-leaving-post

A top intelligence official is leaving her post at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the agency announced Friday.

Deirdre Walsh, who over a decade has filled several ODNI roles including chief operating officer, said in a statement to Politico that “I have served in this challenging role for nearly three years and look forward to taking on my next opportunity.”

The ODNI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear who will replace Walsh, who, according to her bio, worked on “orchestrating all transformation activities and effecting governance processes that will improve how information is presented in organizational decision-making.”

The news comes the same day as Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, announced a list of organizational changes. Among the changes announced Friday are a phasing out of ODNI’s Directorate of National Security Partnerships and combining four different ODNI organizations focused on cyber into a single cohort called “the IC Cyber Executive.”

Walsh has garnered allies on Capitol Hill, particularly during her tenure from 2014-18 as the ODNI’s congressional liaison.

ODNI has gone through several rounds of senior departures, including principal deputy director Sue Gordon; former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph MaguireJoseph MaguireRatcliffe refuses to say whether Russian election interference favored Trump Intelligence chief Grenell hits back against Schiff criticism of agency reorganization Schiff, Nadler call on DOJ watchdog to investigate Barr’s remarks about firing of intelligence community IG MORE; principal executive Andrew Hallman; general counsel Jason Klitenic; chief of staff Viraj Mirani; and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who was ousted by President Trump Donald John TrumpGuidelines drafted by CDC were rejected by Trump administration citing religious freedom, economic concerns: report Tara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor Barr says it was ‘duty’ to drop Flynn case: ‘It upheld the rule of law’ MORE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

