Nearly 130 million Americans have received their stimulus checks, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service reported Friday.

The agencies said the Economic Impact Payments total about $218 billion. The total does not include more than $2.5 billion in payments sent to U.S. territory residents.

The coronavirus aid payments were routed to Americans who set up direct deposit payments the week of April 13.

“This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”

The Treasury expects to deliver more than 150 million stimulus checks in total.

The stimulus checks give up to $1,000 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples, and a $500 credit for each child under the age of 16.

