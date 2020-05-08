https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-much-come-flynn-case-dropped/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump hinted there could be more action from the Justice Department after it reversed course and filed to dismiss criminal charges against his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump and his allies have often cited Flynn’s prosecution in attacking the FBI’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

