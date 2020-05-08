https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adam-schiff-russia-hoax/2020/05/08/id/966621

President Donald Trump Friday railed against several figures involved in what he’s called the “Russia hoax” for several years and accused former President Barack Obama and his vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden of being aware of the efforts to “take down the president of the United States.”

“What you’ve seen so far is incredible, especially as it relates to President Obama because if anyone thinks that he and ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming,” Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Trump said he has not called Obama or Biden to talk about the case, as he’d “rather have it come out in papers.”

“Why would I call them up?” he said. “They tried to take down the president of the United States, a sitting duly elected president of the United States.”

Trump’s comments come after the Department of Justice Thursday dropped its case against his first national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, after recently disclosed FBI emails and notes alleged Flynn was entrapped into lying about his contacts with Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak.

“Most people knew it and really most people knew it from the beginning, and they knew it was just a total hoax,” Trump said. “It is a made-up story, a disgrace to our nation. Made it impossible for us to deal with other countries including Russia because of what they were doing.”

Trump also tore into the mainstream media and several figures involved in the case, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.

“These are dirty politicians, and dirty cops and some horrible people, and hopefully they are going to pay a big price someday in the not too distant future,” said Trump. “Schiff is a crooked politician, crooked as can be and one of the worst I’ve ever seen, I’ve seen some beauties. A liar, he’s a terrible person, he’s terrible for our country.”

