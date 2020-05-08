https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-on-obama-officials-behind-the-russia-collusion-hoax-hopefully-theyre-going-to-pay-a-big-price

President Donald Trump responded on Friday to transcripts released the night before showing former Obama administration officials admitting there was no evidence that the president’s 2016 campaign was colluding with Russia.

Trump, speaking on “Fox & Friends,” responded to a question from host Steve Doocey about whether the latest revelations were proof the president was right to call the investigation a hoax all along.

“Absolutely,” Trump replied, according to PJ Media. “I think most people knew it—really most people knew it from the beginning. and they knew it was just a total hoax, it was a made-up story, a disgrace to our nation.”

“It was a very dangerous situation what they did,” the president added. “These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price in the not too distant future.”

Trump went on during this segment to say more information will still be released pertaining to the origins of the Russia-collusion narrative, which U.S. Attorney John Durham is still investigating.

“There’s more to come from what I understand. and they’re gonna be far greater then what you’ve seen so far—and what you’ve seen so far has been incredible—especially as it relates to President Obama because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming,” Trump said.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the transcripts released on Thursday quoted various Obama officials, under oath and behind closed doors, admitting there was no evidence of Trump or his campaign colluding with Russia.

“I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election,” said former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, for example.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes all made similar statements under oath regarding the Russia-collusion narrative.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who led the charge that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, claimed for more than two years that he had evidence of this collusion:

On Sunday, Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that there was “significant evidence of collusion,” even though the special counsel determinedthere was “no evidence that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired with the Russians to influence the election, despite offers by the Russians to do so.” In March 2018, Schiff wrote in his “Minority Views” response to the Republican-led House Intelligence investigation into Russian collusion (which also found no collusion) that the committee’s “findings are misleading and unsupported by the facts and the investigative record.” In February 2018, Schiff claimed there was “ample evidence” that Trump colluded with Russia. He was speaking at a breakfasted hosted by the Christian Science Monitor when he said: “There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you’re willing to see it.” In March 2017, Schiff said on “Meet the Press” that there was “circumstantial evidence of collusion” and “direct evidence… of deception.” Also in March 2017, and just a few days after simply saying there was “circumstantial evidence,” Schiff told MSNBC that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” – and he had seen it.

The unfortunate truth in Washington, D.C., however, is that despite an egregious miscarriage of justice and Trump’s warning about the people behind the hoax paying “a price,” no one is ever truly held accountable for their actions. Democrats and their media supporters who pushed the collusion narrative will never have to atone for their mistakes, will never have to return their Pulitzers, will never lose credibility or their jobs, and yet some people will always believe the allegations against Trump and his campaign, which was, in the end, the real goal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

