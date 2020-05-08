https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-u-s-send-army-overthrow-nicolas-maduro/

(NEW YORK POST) President Trump has denied suggestions the US government was behind a failed coup to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and bring him to the US — saying he would invade with a large army instead, if he wanted to.

Two ex-US special forces soldiers were among dozens of people arrested over the weekend for trying to topple the socialist strongman — with Maduro accusing Trump of being “the direct chief of this invasion.”

“We have nothing to do with it. If I wanted to go into Venezuela, I wouldn’t make a secret about it,” Trump told “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning, denying the dictator’s charges.

