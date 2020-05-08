https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WWII-Nazis-Victory-in-Europe-Day-UK/2020/05/08/id/966687

To mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Britain released the last Nazi message that was intercepted and decoded by the British during WWII.

The message was released Friday by UK’s intelligence and security organization Government Communications Headquarters, CNN reports.

The final message was sent by a German lieutenant named Kunkel on May 7, 1945, just before he surrendered to British forces outside his building on Germany’s northern coastal town of Cuxhaven.

“British troops entered Cuxhaven at 14:00 on 6 May — from now on all radio traffic will cease — wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel,” the message read. “Closing down for ever — all the best — goodbye.”

Another message intercepted by the British on May 4 is from a soldier based on the Danish coast. He asked if anyone at the radio control had any extra cigarettes, before wishing everyone luck.

“No cigarettes here,” a colleague responds.

“These transcripts give us a small insight into the real people behind the machinery of war,” GCHQ historian Tony Comer said in a statement released Friday.

During the conflict, the Nazis communicated through an enigma key, codenamed “BROWN,” to “coordinate experimental weapons,” GCHQ said.

Cracking encrypted messages and enemy codes during WWII took place at Bletchley Park. BBC reports all transcripts are currently being digitized by the Bletchley Park Trust and will eventually be available in their entirety.

