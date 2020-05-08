https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-almost-arrested-for-chasing-college-women

Another episode from Joe Biden’s past has come back to haunt him after he was hit with allegations of a sexual assault ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The latest eruption came from a speech Biden made in 2012 where he laughed about a college incident where he was almost arrested for chasing a group of women into an all-female dormitory.

Here’s the video of his odd comments:

“The last time I was here, uh, I, I want to make clear to the press, I didn’t get arrested, but I almost did. Because back in those days, you students won’t appreciate this, uh, men weren’t allowed anywhere near a woman’s dorm,” he explained to the audience.

“And I got invited into a dorm, I thought I was walking into the waiting room, I got brought into the hallway and I got escorted out very quickly by an Athens policeman, so uh,” he laughed.

“True story, unfortunately!” he concluded.

And another one…

In a separate retelling of the story in 2008, Biden said he followed a “lovely group of women” into the dormitory.

The newly surfaced videos might complicate his campaign to win the presidential election in 2020. He is the presumed candidate but many Democrats are grumbling that his sexual harassment problem might cost them the election.

[H/T: Daily Wire.]

