Earlier this week, actor Jon Voight delivered “a message of hope” to his social media followers in a video praising President Trump for the battle he has waged against “evil” these past four years. The “Midnight Cowboy” actor even went as far to say that Trump was “the historic president of this millennium.”

“We see President Trump as a magnificent soul raising up this nation. For he loves this country, his neighbors, thy people, Lord. He is a true patriot who has fought single-handed and knocked each poisoner down with his gifted tongue of truths and his true concern for everyone, every citizen,” Voight began.

The actor went on to hail President Trump as a “man of great integrity” for how valiantly he has fought for the American people.

“This is a man of great integrity, this is a man who held his head high, this is a man who took on evil and brought us to light,” continued Voight. “This is a man, a president, who guided his nation and his people on a path to greatness. This man, President Trump, had to fight a war, a war that was bigger than anything our nation has witnessed in our lifetime, though he shielded us and protected us through it. This is what a man of great love does, a man that will protect his country to the end. With dignity, honor, respect, and love.”

Voight concluded that President Trump’s leadership will earn himself a privileged position in the halls of history.

“Yes, he will go down as the historic president of this millennium, he will be etched in stone with a gold medal, a hero, and a President of the United States who won the battle, the war of 2020. He is Donald Trump. God bless,” Voight finished.

A Message of Hope pic.twitter.com/juAOIr7VLX — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 4, 2020

Voight has consistently praised President Trump’s leadership throughout his White House tenure. In November of last year, the president even awarded him the National Medal Of Arts, the highest award given to any artist or patron. Prior to receiving the honor, Voight lamented the propaganda Hollywood has been putting out in an interview with The Daily Mail.

“There’s been an attack with propaganda that was inserted over the years, you know. A lot of it in the ’60s,” Voight said. “And people don’t realize that they’ve been undermined. The Democratic Party’s been undermined, overtaken by Marxists, and, you know, and atheists. They took God out of their platform. Can you imagine that?”

Prior to that, Voight posted a video to social media hailing Trump as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

“This job is not easy, for [Trump’s] battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” said Voight. “Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln. Trump ‘has made his every move correct’ and that ‘our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs’ with him at the helm.’”

