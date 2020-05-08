http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/duQtN3r9v_8/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a ceremony on Friday honoring the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

The Trumps lay a wreath at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, and the president stood and saluted as military taps played and military flags flew in the wind.

Maintaining social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president and the first lady greeted each of the eight different World War II veterans who participated in the ceremony.

The president and the first lady toured the memorial in silence for a few minutes before leaving in silence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

