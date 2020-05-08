https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wayne-root-ucnbt-u-can-never-beat-trump/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Dear President Trump, here’s an important message from your supporters.

First it was “Stormy Daniels.” Then, “Russian Collusion.” Followed by “the Ukrainian Hoax.” Now, it’s “Coronavirus pandemic” and the resulting economic catastophe.

“THEY” never give up.

But who is “THEY?” “THEY” can’t possibly be Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Maxine Waters, AOC, et al. Their IQ totaled together and multiplied by 1000 isn’t enough brainpower to take you down, Mr. President.

In my opinion “THEY” is a very wealthy, very cunning, globalist, elitist cabal- led by George Soros. Talk about Deep State. Thank God it’s you, as President of the United States, or “THEY” would have already won.

There are those who think this pandemic was a planned attack. It wasn’t. It’s not a hoax. It’s very real- as I’ve said from day one. While Coronavirus is a very real pandemic, it was quickly turned into a “target of opportunity.” Likely an off-shoot of the socialist/communist Cloward- Piven plan I learned from my America-hating classmates at Columbia University three decades ago.

The goal of Cloward-Piven was to overwhelm the US economic system; bury the economy under a mountain of debt; take down capitalism; bankrupt every business owner in America; and turn America into a socialist basket case like Cuba.

Sound familiar? It’s all happening right now.

I believe Soros and his socialist, globalist, elitist, America-hating cabal saw the Coronavirus pandemic as the perfect way to bring Cloward-Piven back to life. To update it for the age of the “Green New Deal.”

It started with President Trump being told by so-called experts, “Mr. President, you must take action, or millions of Americans will die. And you’ll be blamed. The media will call you a mass murderer. You must shutdown the economy today to save millions of American lives.”

I’m sure this message was carefully orchestrated and of course, backed by so-called “experts” like Neil Ferguson, the UK Scientist whose computer models projected 2.2 million Americans would die.

And they were right- because Democrats and the liberal media were drooling to blame you for every death, if you left the economy open.

Soros and his globalist elitist cabal out to destroy America and you (the one man standing in the way of their plans), set you up to fail. They assumed you wouldn’t listen.

But, just as you did by releasing the Ukrainian phone transcript, they never expected you to act so decisively. You did what had to be done to save millions of American lives. You shocked them by closing the US economy.

Now they thought they had you in a trap. “Trump would have been called a murderer if he left the economy open. But he’s a surefire re-election loser if he closes the economy. He’ll be blamed for killing millions of jobs and starting a Great Depression. We got him either way.”

Mr. President, we know politically you had no choice. You had to listen to the so-called “experts.” You did what you had to do, to avoid being called an evil mass murderer. You acted in compassion to save millions of American lives.

So, while we hate the decision, we still love you. If you hadn’t taken the actions you did, you would have been crucified by the media. All the experts, scientists and doctors who advised you, would then come forward to bury you. Because you didn’t listen to their advice.

You won that round. Bravo. You did the right thing, the only thing.

But now you need to win round two- and this is the only round that counts for America, American exceptionalism, small business and the great American middle class. You’re not playing for your political life now. You’re playing for ours.

We are the 63 million Americans who voted for you- the exact demographic that paid the price when you closed the US economy. We are the small business owners, entrepreneurs, taxpayers, and workers who create all the jobs, pay all the bills, pay all the taxes. We are the heroes of the business world. We are “the First Responders of business” who risk our life savings and are willing now to risk our lives to keep the economy afloat. We have to go back to work, before our businesses or jobs are gone forever.

We need you to save us.

That said, it is time to “OPEN UP THE US ECONOMY.” No more ifs, ands, buts or maybes. Make it clear and unequivocal where you stand. Encourage the Republican governors you trust to carry the ball. Open the national parks, beaches and government buildings. Let the American people know that you trust them to use good judgement. Support schools and colleges re-opening this fall. Be sure college football and the NFL are open for business this fall too. Do it now, do it strongly.

Don’t worry about Democrats. They hate you. They hate capitalism. They hate business owners. They hate prosperity, mobility and opportunity.

Many of them clearly suffer from “STOCKHOLM SYNDROME.” They hate work. They enjoy lying around at home, stuffing bonbons in their mouths, watching Dr. Phil and Netflix movies, waiting for government checks to arrive. They have learned to love this lifestyle.

Some of them make more being unemployed than when they were working. They think “lockdown” is a lifestyle. They don’t ever want to go back to work. Re-opening the economy would threaten their lives of leisure.

None of them are voting for you- even if you keep the economy locked down for life. It doesn’t matter what you do, or when you do it…the haters will still hate.

But, the faster you move, those of us who love you, and support you through thick and thin, will love and support you, even more.

So, “OPEN UP THE U.S. ECONOMY NOW.”

But please keep in mind, there are some things we won’t support:

Stop the spending. Only help those truly in need: small businesses, and those at-risk from Coronavirus (seniors, nursing home residents and those with compromised immune systems). We are outraged thinking about 20+ million government employees getting $1200 stimulus checks. Why? They didn’t miss a paycheck.

Or the 100 million Americans who get welfare checks of some kind. Why did they need a stimulus check? Their checks kept coming. Why’d they need a stimulus check?

P.S. Why is Congress still getting paid? Why are any politicians getting paid? The people who demanded we stop working and starve our families, never missed one paycheck themselves.

We’d better not see a single dollar go to bail out craphole states like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, or Illinois. Those deep blue states dug their own hole long ago, with massive welfare spending, illegal alien spending and obscene pensions for government employees. They were sinking ships long before Coronavirus. Don’t give them a dime of our taxpayer money. Tell them to cut spending, taxes, regulations and end Sanctuary cities- maybe then their residents won’t flee.

Please don’t sign off on any legislation that allows the Democrats to cheat even more in elections, like “vote by mail,” or ballot harvesting, or relaxed voter ID. If any of these pass, the GOP will never win another national election. Which means it’s the end of America. But you know that, right?

Finally, be very careful. The so-called “experts” are now saying “Don’t re-open the economy, or the infections and deaths will rise again” and the W.H.O. is starting the drumbeat of “Even if you’ve had this virus, you may not be immune.” Don’t fall for it…they’ve been wrong about everything else.

Heck, the famous UK scientist Neil Ferguson who demanded lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and closing the economy, was just forced to resign because he left his home to have sex with his married girlfriend. Why would anyone listen to these people?

The bottom line, Mr President is to re-open the economy. Now. Today. Torpedoes full speed ahead.

We realize the importance of your re-election and that you had little choice. But, more important than protecting our health, the job of government is to protect our rights. Never again will we stand for those rights being trampled.

Never again will we allow government to decide what is “essential.” All of us are essential, our rights are essential, our businesses and jobs are essential. The only thing “non-essential” is all the blowhard politicians and government bureaucrats.

Never again will we be told we can’t assemble for church, or to protest. Never again will we be told we can’t walk on the beach, or jog in a park. Never again will we agree to hide away in our homes, waiting for an illness to strike, or not.

We are America. We are exceptional. We don’t hide from danger, we attack it. We are a nation of risk-takers and First Responders. We don’t “run, hide, shelter.” We fight back. We go on offense. We don’t willingly give up our jobs, or careers, or rights.

We don’t accept a choice of poverty or life. In America, we find a way to protect the weak and still keep the economy, opportunity, mobility and prosperity alive. NEVER AGAIN will we make this mistake.

Now let’s go re-open America. Let’s show the world how it’s done. Let’s prove once again how exceptional we are. Let’s go kick some ass.

And let’s prove once again UCNBT: “U CAN NEVER BEAT TRUMP.”

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of the nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST M-F. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

