A network of 3,000 churches in California plan to defy Democrat Governor Newsom’s Coronavirus lockdown order and reopen on May 31st.

The network of churches represent over 2.5 million members who have not been able to attend in-person church services for nearly two months because of a stay-in-shelter order.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sided with Newsom and said he had the right to ban in-person church services in response to a lawsuit filed by a small church in Lodi.

However, pastors in California are upset that Newsom has ignored the churches as they have continued to provide food, toiletries and financial assistance for the community during the lockdown.

Several pastors in California recently came out and publicly declared that churches are essential and said it’s time for Newsom step back.

Fox News reported:

A network of 3,000 California churches, representing 2.5 million members, plans to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom by resuming in-person services, as pastors insist they’ve been left out of the process. California Church United pastors announced Thursday in front of a Fontana megachurch that they plan to open May 31, instead of waiting until stage 3, when gyms, movie theaters, and other venues open, the San Bernardino County Sun reports. May 31 was chosen because it is Pentecost, marking the birth of the Christian Church when the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles and followers of Jesus, according to Christian tradition, fitting for a “rebirth” of services. “Our churches are part of the answer, not part of the problem,” said Danny Carroll, senior pastor at Water of Life Community Church. “We’re an essential part of this whole journey and we’ve been bypassed … kicked to the curb and deemed nonessential.” Matt Brown, pastor of Sandals Church in Riverside, blasted Newsom for deeming churches nonessential during the pandemic: “We are torn between caring for and loving our people and his order. “He didn’t ask us. He overstepped and he’s overreached,” Brown said. “And he needs to step back and he needs to declare that the church is an essential part of what we do as Americans, as what we do as Californians.

