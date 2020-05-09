https://www.westernjournal.com/6-products-every-conservative-woman/

Being a conservative woman in a liberal world can be a daunting existence, but speaking isn’t always required to be heard. For those looking to show their support for the Grand Old Party without saying a word, here are six products that every conservative woman should own.

1. Chic conservative apparel

Erica Engelby, the legislative director for Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, decided that she had to do something when she discovered conservative apparel that was also stylish was hard to come by.

She created a solution by founding Chic Politico, an online women’s apparel shop that sells shirts, hats, swimsuits and other items with conservative messages like “say no to socialism” and “women’s rights begin in the womb.”

Engelby told The Missouri Times that she has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from women who share her values and felt underrepresented by the lack of products for conservative women.

2. Concealed carry leggings

For women who choose to carry to protect themselves and don’t want to give up the fashion or functionality of their clothing, Alexo Athletica has them covered.

The brand was co-founded by English actress Amy Robbins after she was harassed on numerous occasions while training for a marathon, according to her website. She obtained a license to carry in order to protect herself, but she couldn’t find any activewear products that accommodated her weapon.

In 2017, Robbins founded Alexo Athletica to help women carry with confidence. The company offers tops, carry shorts and Carrywear™ Lite leggings for those who want to carry without compromising their style.

3. Patriotic coffee

Imagine drinking coffee that directly supports veterans, law enforcement and first responders. Black Rifle Coffee Company seeks to accomplish just that by donating a portion of its profits to our nation’s heroes.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is owned by veterans with a mission to serve “coffee and culture to people who love America.”

While Black Rifle Coffee Company doesn’t specifically cater to women, coffee-loving, conservative women across the nation can enjoy their roasts knowing they are supporting a good cause with every sip.

4. Official Trump merchandise

The president has merchandise for every pro-Trump woman out there. The official campaign store for President Donald Trump features hats and shirts for conservative women, including signs and apparel that say “Women for Trump” and “MAGA mama.”

Because purchases made through his store support President Trump’s campaign directly, buying any product will help fund efforts to convince voters to support the Republican party and its values.

5. American-made American flag

National pride is at the heart of conservatism. Displaying an American flag makes a statement of patriotism and can add a simple pop of color to any woman’s home decor.

Patriot Depot, an online store for conservative gear, sells American flags that are actually made in America. These flags are manufactured by the Valley Forge Flag Company, a family-run business that has been producing American-made flags in Pennsylvania since 1882.

Since every element of these flags is made in the U.S., purchases support domestic manufacturing and the national economy.

6. Copies of foundational American documents

Every conservative should be acquainted with the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Any woman who seeks to fight for the values of this nation will find these resources imperative for exposing the deceptions of socialism, censorship and the like.

A downloadable PDF of these two influential documents and more can be found here.

Patriotic entrepreneurs across the nation have come up with a variety of products to empower conservative women to stand up for the conservative cause and their values. These products can help conservative women to make their opinions known and voices heard, no matter how loud the liberals around them may be.

