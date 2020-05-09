https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/73-n-y-children-sick-rare-covid-related-inflammatory-illness/

(NBC NEWS) New York now has 73 cases of children presenting with a new pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome likely linked to COVID-19 — and a third child has died of the condition, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday, one day after he announced the first death.

A complication of the coronavirus the state had not even acknowledged a week ago, this new condition is now being seen across the country and is striking newborns and teenagers alike.

“As it turns out, these children happened to have the COVID antibodies, or be positive for COVID, but those were not the symptoms they showed when they came into the hospital system,” Gov. Cuomo said Saturday.

