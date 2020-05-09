http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0tgOzNB0VZ8/Cops-review-new-video-man-appears-Ahmaud-Arbery-minutes-killing.html

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed it is investigating additional video footage in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Arbery, 25, was out jogging in Brunswick on February 23, before he was shot dead by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who had trailed him in a white pick-up truck.

The new video, which appears to have been taken by a home security camera shortly before the shooting, shows a man believed to be Arbery entering into the garage of a property under construction.

The clip, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows the man at the construction site for less than five minutes before he appears to leave via the front door with nothing.

The McMichaels have claimed they followed Arbery in their pick-up truck because they believed he was a burglary suspect.

But while the new video could complicate the narrative that Arbery was simply out jogging in the neighborhood, prosecutor Manny Arora told the Atlanta Journal-Constiution that entry onto a construction site is not necessarily a crime if nothing is stolen.

Arbery’s family lawyer, Lee Merritt, told CNN that that incident would be classified as ‘trespassing at most’.

Meanwhile, heavily-armed protesters from the Black Panther Party, ‘I Fight For My People’, and ‘My Vote is Hip Hop’ gathered Saturday to demonstrate in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near where Arbery was killed.

A vigil was also held Saturday in Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick, a day after what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. It was attended by friends and family including Arbery’s mother and sister and featured live music, a balloon release and memories of Arbery.

The new video, which appears to have been captured by a home security camera near the scene of the shooting, shows a man believed to be Arbery walking down a street before walking into the garage of a property under construction

The man believed to be Arbery leaves through the front door of the construction site before running off in the direction of Travis McMichael’s home

Members of the Black Panther Party, ‘I Fight For My People’, and ‘My Vote is Hip Hop’ demonstrate in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Saturday

A man protests on Saturday near to where Arbery was shot and killed while jogging

Members of the Black Panther Party, ‘I Fight For My People’, and ‘My Vote is Hip Hop’ demonstrate on Saturday

Gregory (left) and Travis McMichael (right) have both been charged with murder and aggravated assault over the February 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery’s death has sparked nationwide outrage. A rally for the slain jogger was held Friday – the day he would have celebrated his 26th birthday

The new security footage which has emerged begins with the man, believed to be Arbery, walking into the garage of the under-construction house.

He then re-emerges seconds later and walks around the side of the property.

Soon after, a neighbor can be seen standing across the street observing the scene.

Less than five minutes later, the man believed to be Arbery leaves through the front door of the under-construction house, before running off in the direction of Travis McMichael’s home.

At the far edge of the screen, two people can be seen around a parked truck. It is not clear whether the vehicle is in the driveway of Travis’ home or near it.

The truck can be seen taking off in the same direction the man believed to be Arbery had run, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The publication also reports that a 911 call was made around the same time to report that there was someone loitering around the under-construction property.

The 911 dispatcher on the other end of the phone reportedly stated: ‘You said someone is breaking into it right now?

‘No,’ the caller replied. ‘It’s all open, it’s under construction. And he’s running right now! There he goes right now… He’s running down the street.’

In a statement released Saturday, the GBI said that they are investigating the security camera footage.

Friends and family of Ahmaud Arbery comfort one another while people gather to honor his life

Jasmine Arbery, sister of Ahmaud Arbery (R) and Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mother, comfort one another while people gather to honor his life Saturday

Demonstrators watch a parade of passing motorcyclists riding in honor of Ahmaud Arbery at Sidney Lanier Park Saturday

People return to their vehicles after gathering at a vigil to honor the life of Arbery at Sidney Lanier Park on Saturday

Members of the Black Panther Party gather in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Saturday

The statement said: ‘There are reports circulating of additional video footage being reviewed by the GBI as a part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

‘We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case.

‘It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.’

‘He was my baby boy that I had on Mother’s Day of 1994. He was his sister and brother’s keeper… his spirit was good. He was a yes ma’am and no ma’am type of fellow’: Arbery is pictured at right with his mom Wanda Jones

Ahmaud Arbery and his mother Wanda Cooper Jones are pictured in another social media snap

On Thursday, Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder over the death of Arbery – less than three days after cell phone footage showing the incident went viral on social media.

The video showed the McMichaels trailing Arbery before they stopped and became embroiled in an altercation with him. He was then fatally shot by Travis McMichael.

The cell phone footage was taken by William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels.

Director of the GBI Vic Reynolds said Friday that Bryan could also be arrested for his part in the murder after he watched and shot the footage of the attack.

Shocking cellphone video captured the moment the McMichaels confronted Arbery in the street. In the footage Travis is seen engaging in a physical fight with Arbery before shooting him with a shotgun

But Bryan’s attorney told Weekend TODAY that his client had arrived at the scene after he saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and being pursued by the McMichaels in their truck.

‘Bryan was in his yard and this just starts happening in front of him,’ the attorney stated.

‘He gets in his car and is trying to document that.’

When asked why Bryan followed and filmed the attack, his attorney said ‘he was trying to get [Arbery’s] picture… because there had been a number of crimes in this neighborhood and he didn’t recognize him and a vehicle that he did recognize was following him.’

‘He is not and never has been a vigilante.’

The cell phone footage of Arbery’s shooting was taken by William ‘Roddie’ Bryan (pictured). His attorney has insisted he is ‘not a vigilante’ and was simply trying to document what was going on

On Friday, it was revealed that Bryan’s footage of the attack was actually leaked to the media by a friend of the McMichaels – who though the vision would clear them of any crime.

Attorney Alan Tucker told Inside Edition Friday that he was responsible for releasing the footage, which showed the McMichaels engaged in a fatal altercation with Arbery in Brunswick on February 23.

‘I really thought releasing the video would put the truth out to the public,’ Tucker stated.

‘If he [Arbery] had just froze and hadn’t done anything, then he wouldn’t have been shot.’

However after the video was uploaded to the internet Tuesday it quickly went viral and sparked nationwide outrage. Presumptive Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden said it showed the McMichaels killing Aubrey ‘in cold blood’.

Attorney Alan Tucker (pictured left) told Inside Edition Friday that he was responsible for releasing footage which showed his friends Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael engaged in a fatal altercation with Ahmaud Arbery on February 23

Arbery’s family held a dedicated distance run Friday on what would have been his 26th birthday as protesters also gathered in Brunswick.

A crowd of several hundred people, most wearing masks, sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in his honor outside the Glynn County Courthouse. Many expressed frustrations at the long wait before any arrests were made, and fears that the justice system will fail them.

‘The work is just beginning,’ John Perry, president of the Brunswick NAACP chapter, told the crowd. ‘We can’t stop now. We can’t lose focus and we’ve got to make sure the prosecution gets done.’

It came as Arbery’s older sister Jasmine told CNN of her relief over the long-awaited arrest of the men allegedly responsible for her brother’s death.

‘We feel a sense of relief,’ Jasmine told Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday night. ‘It’s been a long time, feels like it’s been a long time. So this day was a turning point in recovering my brother’s case and getting justice for him. So we’re relieved and happy.’

‘I believe it was a hate crime,’ his sister Jasmine had said to CNN. ‘There was one black guy and three white guys.

‘This whole situation was senseless. It could have been avoided.’

Exclusive photos show the moment Gregory McMichael (pictured) and his son Travis McMichael were arrested at their home in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday

Officers arrived at the McMichaels house on Thursday night and arrested them. Cops entered the house just before 8pm and emerged minutes later with Gregory, 64, in handcuffs

Travis said nothing as he was led to a waiting law enforcement vehicle in handcuffs