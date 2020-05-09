https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/barbers-beauticians-plan-sue-newsom-stay-home-order/

(POLITICO) The professional organization representing 500,000 California barbers and hair salon owners announced Wednesday it will sue Gov. Gavin Newsom this week in an attempt to reopen as soon as possible.

The Professional Beauty Federation of California announced Wednesday it has retained the Center for American Liberty, headed by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, to sue Newsom over his statewide stay-at-home order. Newsom has indicated that salons and barber shops will not be in his initial wave this week for reopening.

“While our industry stood in solidarity with Governor Newsom’s original order to ‘flatten the contagion curve’ so as to not overwhelm our healthcare providers, we believe our state has met that noble goal.” said PBFC President Ted Nelson in a statement.

