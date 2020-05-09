https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/brennan-lashes-president-trump-warns-documents-exposing-spygate-cabal-will-coming-soon/

John Brennan

Former CIA Director and Spygate ringleader John Brennan lashed out at President Trump on Saturday after the DOJ dropped its case against Flynn.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

The DOJ said in its motion to dismiss that “The interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn.”

During an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, “Why did it take a judge to release these [Flynn] documents and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?”

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

President Trump replied, “Well, a lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks and let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and a lot of things are coming out. You’ll see a lot of things coming out. It’s disappointing.”

Brennan is not happy that his plot to sabotage and ultimately remove President Trump from office is being exposed.

“It is unsurprising President Trump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior,” said Brennan.

“BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle.” he added.

It is unsurprising @realDonaldTrump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior. BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 9, 2020

Acting DNI Ric Grenell blew up the Russia collusion hoax by threatening Schiff if he continued to block the release of nearly 5 dozen transcripts from the Russia probe.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff had no choice but to release the Russia probe transcripts, and as expected, it revealed all the Russian collusion hoaxers admitted under oath they found no evidence Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Grenell was then seen walking another satchel of documents to the DOJ on Thursday and according to Fox News, the “satchel” contained more transcripts to be released shortly.

Fox News host Shannon Bream said on Friday that there is MUCH MORE coming next week including a “bombshell” from the intelligence community.

Buckle up, Brennan!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

