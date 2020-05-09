https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/california-governor-gavin-newsom-signs-executive-order-permitting-voting-mail-november/

Democrats have been pushing for having vote-by-mail for the 2020 election.

This is causing alarm among critics who suggest this could lead to large scale voter fraud.

In California, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed an executive order guaranteeing that anyone who wants to vote by mail will be able to do so.

Breitbart reports:

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

California: Gavin Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail for November Election California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday signed an executive order permitting all registered voters in the Golden State to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election, citing concerns stemming from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. “I signed an executive order that will allow every registered voter in California to receive a mail-in ballot,” Newsom said. “That mail-in ballot is important but it’s not an exclusive substitute to physical locations.” “People that are otherwise not familiar with mail-in ballots, are uncomfortable with them, may have disabilities, may have other issues that may preclude that as an appropriate option, we still want to have the appropriate number of physical sites for people to vote as well,” the governor added… “There’s a lot of concern and excitement around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way and to make sure your health is protected and to make sure we are reaching out to all registered, eligible voters,” the governor stated. “And giving them the opportunity, giving them the choice not to feel like they have to go into a concentrated, dense environment where their health may be at risk but provide an additional asset and additional resources by way of voting by mail.”

See the video below:

WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to allow all registered voters in California the ability to vote by mail for the November election. An “appropriate” number of physical locations to vote at will still be available. https://t.co/LV2wPAd58o pic.twitter.com/QGmFVd8kdD — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 8, 2020

The Trump campaign has responded to this:

JUST IN: the @realDonaldTrump campaign has responded to this news out of California.. Spox @TimMurtaugh tells @CNN said this move will “undermine election security”.

Full statement:

via @DJJudd https://t.co/jSHczb9fei pic.twitter.com/fk3HHjQhSS — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 8, 2020

Democrats are exploiting the Coronavirus crisis to do this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

