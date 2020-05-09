https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/covid-insanity-continues-us-seen-no-increase-overall-deaths-2020-yet-americans-continue-cede-god-given-rights-state/

Americans are faced with the following choice – continue to follow the government mandated lock down while watching their life savings erode (based on faulty projections and models regarding the China coronavirus) – or get back to work.

In the movie the Matrix, the lead character, Neo, is faced with the stark reality – that we are all slaves. But Neo is given an opportunity. He is given a choice between taking a red pill or the blue pill. The red pill will allow Neo to the ability

After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, your story ends. You wake up in bed and believe whatever you want to. You take the red pill and you stay in wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember, all I’m offering is the truth.”

[embedded content]

TRENDING: So Good! Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS Liberal Hack Yamiche Alcindor and Fake News Media at Friday Presser (VIDEO)

At the site Unconstrained Analytics, the Matrix is explained and today’s reaction to the China coronavirus as well:

Real science neither requires nor asks for assent. In contrast, pseudo-sciences, demand obedience to the narratives they propagate — even when these narratives conflict with hard science.

It’s time for America to wake up and look at the real numbers behind the China coronavirus. If we are truly experiencing a “historic” pandemic with unprecedented deaths then this should be obvious in the data. We should see our total deaths for the first four months of 2020 greatly exceed the previous years’ numbers where there was no pandemic, but this is not the case.

The CDC website indicates U.S. death totals for 2015 through 2020 for the first four months of the year average (Jan – Apr) to be at 921,603. This year the total deaths during this period were 944,251 which is slightly more than average but slightly less than the number of deaths in 2017:

We know that 99% of all COVID deaths are related to individuals with more than one other comorbidity (i.e. the individuals had cancer or some other medical condition). We also know that the majority of COVID deaths are those people over age 70.

Children are virtually free from any risk of death from the China coronavirus. Healthy individuals under the age of 65 are also at very low risk.

When looking at the data it is difficult to understand why the US (and the world for that matter) would close down their economies for this virus. The economies stayed open in 2017 and the number of deaths were greater.

Americans need to take the red pill. It’s time to wake up and see that we were lied to and continue to be lied to. The current response to the coronavirus is madness. Liberty is at stake.

Hat tip Chris

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

