Robot dogs named “Spot” have reportedly been dispatched to parks in Singapore to remind citizens of safe social distancing measures.

The Straits Times reports that four-legged robot dogs will be patrolling Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore from Friday, May 8, to remind citizens of safe social distancing measures. The robots, named Spot, will reportedly be patrolling gardens and nature reserves managed by National Parks Board and at parks managed by Singapore town councils.

Coronavirus in Singapore — A four-legged robot called Spot will be patrolling at parks, gardens, and nature reserves to remind people of safe distancing measures, starting at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park from May 8

The robot patrol is part of a pilot trial being jointly conducted by NParks and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG). The Spot robot will be broadcasting a recorded message to park visitors reminding them to observe safe social distancing measures.

The robot is fitted with cameras, enabled by GoveTech-developed video analytics, that will help to estimate the number of visitors at the parks. The firm claims that the cameras will not be tracking park goers or be capable of recognizing specific individuals and will not collect personal data.

The Spot robot will be deployed over a two-mile stretch in the River Plains section of the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park during off-peak hours over the course of two weeks and will be accompanied by at least one NParks officer.

The robot was originally developed by the American firm Boston Dynamics and is capable of navigating obstacles more effectively compared to wheeled robots. Breitbart News has reported on these robots before, a video of one in action can be found here.

