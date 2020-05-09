https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dems-demand-horowitz-probe-barr-dropping-flynn-case/

House Democrats, only a few months after the failure of their effort to remove President Trump from office, now are watching their major claims againt him dissolve.

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which was a major part of the Russia-collusion investigation.

The claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election then took a colossal hit later Thursday with the release of 57 transcripts of witness interviews in the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe.

Top Obama officials such as Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to the transcripts, testified under oath that they had no “direct evidence” of collusion.

So what are Democrats to do next?

Investigate.

They now want Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Horowitz to probe Attorney General William Barr for moving to drop the Flynn case.

Barr actually was acting on the recommendation of Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis, who was appointed to review the handling of the Flynn case.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.J., one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment lieutenants, was the first signature on the letter to Horowitz expressing deep “concern” about the decision to drop the charges.

But that’s not Barr’s only failure, they contend.

The letter cites Barr’s four-page summary last year of the Mueller report to Congress. The Democrats accuse the AG of trying “to minimize” the findings. Mueller concluded there was insufficient evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

And the Democrats were outraged when the DOJ “closed” an investigation into “certain campaign finance crimes allegedly committed by President Trump.”

Further, there was the DOJ’s decision to argue for a lenient sentence for Trump confidant Roger Stone and to drop prosecution of a Russian company.

The letter complained, “In our view, these cases represent a systematic breakdown of impartial justice at the Department of Justice and suggest overt political bias, if not outright corruption.”

The Democrats charged there was a pattern of “political interference,” ignoring standards for recusal and abrogating attorney general guidelines.

They said the American people deserve a department “guided by facts and the law, and not by the president’s political interests.”

The letter did not mention that under Democratic President Obama, the FBI and DOJ used an unverified, anti-Trump political document funded by the Democratic Party to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Nor did it mention that, based on witness testimony, there was no legal foundation for an investigation of the Trump campaign.

The letter also was signed by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Sheila Jackson Lee, Steve Cohen, Henry Johnson, Theodore Deutch, Karen Bass, Cedric Richmond, Hakeem Jeffries, David Cicilline, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Payapal, Val Demins and Luis Correa.

